Home Instead launches annual ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Home Instead Senior Care announced the kickoff of its annual “Be a Santa to a Senior” campaign.
The program provides holiday cheer by delivering gifts to lonely or low-income seniors who might otherwise go without any gifts or visitors during the holiday season.
Sponsored by Home Instead, with the support of many community volunteers and area nonprofits and businesses, it has helped to brighten the holidays for more than 750,000 seniors and provided them with more than 2.1 million gifts over the 17 years the program has been in existence.
This year, due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, these seniors may be feeling even more isolated and the need to remember them is more important than ever.
Amazon Business has teamed up with the organization for the first time to facilitate the purchasing and distribution of gifts on the wish list of local seniors.
To participate, visit Home Instead’s virtual tree at beasantatoasenior.com. Enter your zip code and purchase the item or items listed for each individual senior. Online orders will be shipped for free with Amazon Prime accounts.
The gifts will be sent to the Home Instead’s Hattiesburg office and then volunteers will take extra precaution to ensure the gifts will be dispersed to each senior.
Andrea Palmer, a home consultant for Home Instead, says partnering with Amazon Business has made it easier than ever to purchase gifts to give the elderly.
“If you go to the website, you can scroll down and plug in your zip code, when you plug that in, it takes you to our virtual tree which is virtual bulbs, you pick out a name, click on that link and it takes you to the wish list on Amazon,” she said. “It’s contactless, it’s safe and they get to deliver a happy Christmas gift and give to them this year.”
This is an opportunity to give back and help those who have made an impact on our community and spread some much-needed holiday joy into their lives.
