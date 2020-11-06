Hattiesburg Cycles donates over $10K to Forrest General Cancer Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Cycles recently donated over $10,000 to the Forrest General Cancer Center through their Breast Cancer Awareness Month promotion.
During the month of October, Hattiesburg Cycles donated $50 to the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation after every unit sold.
In all, the business sold 207 units last month, which added up to the $10,350 donation total.
“This is the third year we have made a donation to the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation,” said Hattiesburg Cycles General Manager William Moore.
Moore credits Michael White, the internet sales representative, who came up with the idea to management several years ago.
“We discussed different ways to give back t our local community and decided on Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” White said. “We chose the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation over a national charity because we want to support the community. We are fortunate to have our management and owners, as well as the inventory and facilities we do to accommodate our customers and give back locally.”
Purchases were made by customers from around the state, from North Mississippi to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, as well as west of the Mississippi River, Lousiana, Texas, Alabama and Florida.
Forrest General Healthcare Foundation Board Chairman Joe Paul, along with Foundation Executive Director, Martha Dearman and Cancer Center Patient Navigator, Ramona Martin, visited Hattiesburg Cycles to accept the donation check.
“The Foundation is honored to have been chosen by Hattiesburg Cycles to receive this generous donation,” said Paul. “We appreciate their commitment to help us provide the best cancer care in the community.”
