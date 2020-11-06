Blue Bell Creameries release holiday flavors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The holidays are just around the corner, and Blue Bell Creameries released its holiday flavors.
Officials tell WDAM the two flavors, Christmas Cookies and Peppermint, are back by popular demand just in time for the holiday festivities.
“Blue Bell likes to get you started early and so you can be ready for the holidays, and we brought back two of our famous flavors that we have had for the past few years,” said Lacey Wright, Territory Manager for Blue Bell.
Christmas Cookies is a sugar-based ice cream with sugar, chocolate chip and snickerdoodle cookies. It also has a green icing swirl with red and green sprinkles.
Peppermint is a pink ice cream with red and green peppermint bites mixed in.
Both holiday flavors are available at local grocery stores.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.