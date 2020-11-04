Miss. House District 87 race could come down to runoff

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As Election Day winds down, no candidate in the special election for Mississippi House of Representatives District 87 has reached a majority.
Joseph “Bubba” Tubb currently leads the race with 46% of the vote, with Matthew Conoly trailing at 38% and David Morgan at 17%.
Tubb has received a total of 3,677 votes to Conoly’s 3,035.
Thousands of absentee ballots remain to be counted in both Forrest and Lamar counties. Counting will resume on Wednesday in both counties.
If it were to go to a runoff, it would be held on Nov. 24.
The seat was vacated back in March after William Andrews resigned from the position.
In April, Gov. Tate Reeves scheduled the special election to take place during the 2020 general election.
