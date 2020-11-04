High school football playoffs start Friday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - After weaving their way through a coronavirus-riddled football season, high schools in three of Mississippi’s six classifications will open postseason play Friday night.
In the Pine Belt, the defending South State champions in Class 1A, Class 2A and Class 3A begin the win-or-go-home journey to Jackson, where the 2020 state championship games will be held.
Five area teams will open play in Class 2A, including:
- No. 4 seed/(Region 7) Enterprise-Lincoln (2-7) @ No. 1 seed/(Region 5) Taylorsville (7-1)
- No. 4/(Region 5) Bay Springs (3-5) @ No. 1/(Region 5) Wesson (7-2)
- No. 4/(Region 6) Newton County (5-3) @ No. 1(/Region 8) Perry Central (3-4)
- No. 3/(Region 8) East Marion (3-8) @ No. 2/(Region 6) Union (7-2)
- No. 3/(Region 6) Philadelphia (3-6) @ No, 2/(Region 8) Collins (3-4).
Another five will square off on Class 3A, including
- No. 4 seed/(Region 6) Yazoo County (3-5) @ No. 1 seed/(Region 8) Magee (7-0)
- No. 4/(Region 8) Jefferson Davis County (5-4) @ No.1/(Region 6) Raleigh (6-3)
- No. 3/(Region 8-) Columbia (7-2) @ No. 2/(Region 6) Velma Jackson (6-1)
- No. 3/(Region 6) Crystal Springs (6-3) @ No. 2/(Region 8) West Marion (7-2).
The final classification opening postseason play, Class 4A, will have four area teams to keeps tabs on, including:
- No. 4 seed/(Region 7) Purvis (6-3) @ No. 1 seed/(Region 5) Newton County (9-0)
- No. 4/(Region 5) Florence (4-5) @ No. 1/(Region 7) Poplarville (5-3)
- No. 3/(Region 7) Sumrall (2-6) @ No. 2/(Region 5) Richland (7-2)
- No. 3/(Region 5) Mendenhall (3-5) @ No. 2/(Region 7) Stone (4-3).
Class 1A, Class 5A and Class 6A will open postseason play on Nov. 13.
