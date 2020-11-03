644 new COVID-19 cases in MS, 36 additional deaths reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 121,5000.
MSDH reported 644 COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 121,509 cases and 3,384 deaths.
Three deaths were reported from the Pine Belt as Covington County reported two and Forrest County reported one.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 13,850 COVID-19 cases and 376 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 1,021 cases, 31 deaths
- Forrest: 3,180 cases, 81 deaths
- Greene: 491 cases, 18 deaths
- Jasper: 714 cases, 19 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 429 cases, 13 deaths
- Jones: 3,042 cases, 84 deaths
- Lamar: 2,400 cases, 40 deaths
- Marion: 984 cases, 45 deaths
- Perry: 545 cases, 23 deaths
- Wayne: 1,044 cases, 22 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 105,839 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 1,095,352 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.