Jones Co. votes to keep once-segregated water fountains outside courthouse

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County voters decided to keep the once-segregated water fountains outside the Ellisville Courthouse on Tuesday.
According to Jones County’s unofficial results, 58% voted in favor of keeping the water fountains in place. Absentee and affidavits ballots remain to be counted.
Located at the west entrance of the courthouse, the nonfunctional water fountains have the word “colored” engraved on one and “white” engraved on the other, though the words have been covered by plaques for a number of years.
The Jones County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on July 20 to let voters decide the fate of the fountains after hearing from residents calling for their removal.
In August 1989, the board of supervisors voted against removing the fountains, according to the Associated Press. Instead, historical plaques were placed on the fountains to conceal the engravings.
