Nice weather for election night

Not a weather worry tonight for anyone trying to make it to the polls before 7 p.m. After that point temperatures will ease back into the 40s and 50s overnight.
Wednesday will be another nice day with highs in the 70s. Thursday will feature some extra cloud cover and a 10% “Rex Thompson courtesy chance” for rain.
Friday and into the weekend a better chance for a few showers rolls in as a front tries to move through the area and some extra sub-tropical moisture surges in the area around the edge of a ridge of high pressure.
Next week a few fronts try to move through the area, but may not make it all the way south. That leaves us with highs in the 70s and about a 20-30% chance for rain each day.
All the while we will continue to track Hurricane Eta.
