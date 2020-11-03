AP: Hyde-Smith wins reelection to U.S. Senate

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith will continue to represent Mississippi on Capitol Hill.
According to The Associated Press, the Republican incumbent defeated Democratic candidate Mike Espy and Libertarian candidate Jimmy Edwards in Tuesday’s general election.
With the win, Hyde-Smith will serve her first full term in the U.S. Senate.
The former Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce first went to Washington in 2018 when she was appointed by then Gov. Phil Bryant to fill the seat of longtime Sen. Thad Cochran, who was retiring.
Hyde-Smith then defeated Espy in a special election runoff later that year to serve the rest of Cochran’s term.
She is the first woman ever to represent Mississippi in the United States Congress.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.