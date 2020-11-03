AP: Guest reelected to represent Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - U.S. Rep. Michael Guest will continue to represent Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House or Representatives, according to The Associated Press.
The Republican incumbent was elected Tuesday to serve a second term in Congress, defeating Democratic challenger Dorothy Benford.
Guest was first elected in 2018 when voters selected him to replace Republican Gregg Harper, who retired after representing the 3rd Congressional district since 2009.
Guest is a member of the Committee on Homeland Security, House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on Ethics.
Before being elected to Congress, Guest served as District Attorney for Madison and Rankin counties.
