Top races and measures to watch in the Pine Belt

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - In addition to the presidential election, there are a few races and initiatives here in the Pine Belt that will be drawing much local attention.
In Forrest and Lamar counties, a special election will be on the ballot for the vacant District 87 seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Matthew Conoly, Joseph “Bubba” Tubb and David Wayne Morgan are the qualified candidates.
Also in Forrest County, residents will vote “yes” or “no” on whether a Confederate monument located outside the county courthouse in downtown Hattiesburg should be moved to a more suitable location.
Over in Jasper and Covington counties, the race for Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District will appear on the ballot. Republican Rep. Michael Guest is seeking re-election and is facing Democrat Dorothy Dot Benford.
In Jones County, voters will decide the fate of the once-segregated water fountains located in front of the Ellisville Courthouse and vote on whether they want them removed or not.
Statewide, and getting national attention, is Mississippi’s U.S. Senate race. Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith will once again face Democrat Mike Espy. Libertarian candidate Jimmy L. Edwards will also be on the ballot.
Mississippians will also have to make a choice on the next state flag and vote “yes” or “no” on the “In God We Trust” flag. If the flag does not receive a majority of the vote, the process to select a new state banner will start over.
Another measure on the ballot is Initiative 65 and Alternative 65A. Mississippi voters will vote for or against the two medical marijuana initiatives.
Lastly, House Concurrent Resolution Number 47. Voters will choose to keep or do away with Mississippi’s electoral college system and the way state leaders are elected.
