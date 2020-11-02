Suspect in Hattiesburg motel shooting arrested

Suspect in Hattiesburg motel shooting arrested
Yahshua Jackson was charged with aggravated assault. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff | November 2, 2020 at 2:42 PM CST - Updated November 2 at 2:42 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested a man Monday wanted in a shooting at a Hub City motel last week.

Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer Ryan Moore said 24-year-old Yahshua Jackson was arrested around 11:30 a.m.

Jackson was wanted for aggravated assault in a shooting at the Star Motel on U.S. Highway 49 on Oct. 27.

A 49-year-old man was injured in the shooting and treated at a local hospital.

Jackson was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.