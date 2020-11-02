Suspect in Hattiesburg motel shooting arrested

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested a man Monday wanted in a shooting at a Hub City motel last week.
Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer Ryan Moore said 24-year-old Yahshua Jackson was arrested around 11:30 a.m.
Jackson was wanted for aggravated assault in a shooting at the Star Motel on U.S. Highway 49 on Oct. 27.
A 49-year-old man was injured in the shooting and treated at a local hospital.
Jackson was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
