Perry County precincts gear up for Election Day

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - On the eve of the 2020 general election, Perry County poll workers are wrapping up preparations for Election Day.
“Every vote counts and we need as many as possible you know to come out," Perry County Circuit Clerk Christ Mayo said.
Unlike recent years, COVID-19 is now playing a role in how things are set up.
“We are trying to get all of our sanitizing equipment set up, tables set up, trying to get all of the tape down and everything for the 6 foot rule, and we are trying our best to keep everybody as safe as possible. We have masks available,” Mayo said.
Before you make your way to the polls on Tuesday, here’s what you need to have ready to show poll workers before you can vote.
“Got to have a drivers license, pictured ID or either a photo ID that they have gotten from the circuit clerk’s office," Mayo said. "They’ve got to have some proof of photo ID.”
Mayo says she’s expecting a big turnout at the polls in Perry County due to the high number of absentee votes.
“Looking for a big turn out. I mean we’ve had probably triple the absentees that we normally have," Mayo said. "So, that’s a sign that we are really looking to have a big turn out.”
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.