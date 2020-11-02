Election Day to begin chilly

Plenty of sunshine this afternoon and clear skies this evening. Temperatures will free-fall into the 40s as we head through the overnight hours. Some spots will bottom out in the mid-to-upper-30s. A frost is possible for spots along and north of Highway 84 tonight.
Tuesday, after a chilly start, we will top out around 70 with another day of sunshine. Wind will be light out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday another front will try to traverse the area, but all it will bring is some extra cloud cover and warmer temperatures. It won’t crash through the region, leaving us warmer and a bit more humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. A few readings of 80 will be possible.
This weekend, the chance for rain returns as the next front tries to move into the area and does a better job as cracking the ridge to the southeast. Highs will bein the mid 70s with a 10-20% chance for rain.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.