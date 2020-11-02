Man wanted for lustful touching arrested in Petal

Patrick Kelly (Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff | November 2, 2020 at 3:54 PM CST - Updated November 2 at 3:54 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted on a charge of touching for lustful purposes in Forrest County was arrested Monday in Petal.

Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Patrick Kelly had an active warrant out for his arrest and was picked up on E Central Avenue.

Kelly was booked into the Forrest County Jail around 1:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office did not release further details about the investigation.

Kelly faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted.

