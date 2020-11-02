Laurel police host ‘Stuff the Truck’ fall food drive for Good Samaritan Center

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department began its fall “Stuff the Truck Food Drive” Monday. The department hosts the outreach event in memory of late Police Chief Tyrone Stewart.
“In 2015, this was just an idea that he had," said Brenda Weathersby, Stewart’s sister. “So he kind of threw out the idea of stuff a truck, fill a truck, and he kind of envisioned what it would be like. Truckloads of food that would be delivered to the Good Samaritan [Center] to help.”
Weathersby and Chief Stewart’s wife, Catrina Stewart, thanked the department for continuing the program.
"I know even though he’s been gone for two years, he’s still looking over and I know he’s very very happy that LPD has committed to continue this food drive,” Weathersby said.
The department parks a truck at Walmart on Highway 15 to collect donations. There is also a box for money or checks if you wish to support that way.
Chief Tommy Cox says the charity needs help more than ever.
“We’ve had to cut back on a lot of our public outreach stuff,” Cox said. "2020 has been hard on everybody, whether it’s been COVID or hurricanes or tornadoes or thing such as that, but there’s still people in need, and so we’re really glad to be able to continue this and to keep it going.”
The Good Samaritan Food Pantry is asking for non-perishable food. The Soup Kitchen needs to-go paper and styrofoam plates.
“Right now, we need anything can related, canned food, canned vegetables," said Sybil Sprouse with the Good Samaritan Ministries. "And since we’re doing drive-thru with the soup kitchen, we need plates that are to-go plates because we go through about 350 to-go plates a day. So we need to-go plates major, that’s one of our biggest needs is to-go plates.”
The food drive continues through Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Walmart on Highway 15, but people wanting to donate in general can always do so at the police station or Good Samaritan office.
Captain Shannon Caraway says the successful drive is a great way to kick off the holiday season.
“The Good Samaritan, the people of the city of Laurel, they’re still stepping up to the plate and giving, and that’s what the season is all about, is to give,” Caraway said.
