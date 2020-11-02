Lamar County prepares for 2020 election

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County is looking forward to a busy day Tuesday as it’s election commission prepares for voters.
“Four years ago, we voted 1,900 absentees," said county Circuit Clerk Martin Hankins. "This past Saturday, we finished absentee voting and we voted just over 4,000.”
With Lamar County more than doubling it’s absentee voting numbers this year from 2016, Hankins says he’s expecting large crowds at the polls Tuesday.
“I expect tomorrow to be a busy day for our office as well as poll workers and those voting," Hankins said. "It’s an important election, and we just want to make sure everybody has their right to be heard.”
Hankins says the election commission has put several COVID-19 precautions in place to keep voters safe.
“Some things will be a little bit different than they’ve seen in the past," Hankins said. "One, with the plexiglass, two, with the social distancing and three, they’re going to get their own pen to use and take home as a souvenir for them.”
Hankins says while some counties in the Pine Belt were in need of poll workers for this year’s election, Lamar County was fortunate to not have that issue.
“We have had some that maybe dropped out for whatever reason and they couldn’t work," Hankins said. "Fortunately, we had others that were stepping up. Make sure you thank your poll workers for the service that they’re going to provide for all our voters tomorrow.”
There are 23 voting precincts in Lamar County. To find out which precinct to vote at, you can call the circuit clerk’s office at 601-794-3478 of visit www.sos.ms.gov.
Voters are not required to wear masks in Mississippi, but are strongly encouraged to do so.
