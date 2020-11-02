Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg honors humanitarian of year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Each year, the Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg honors a member of the public with the Humanitarian of the Year award.
This year’s recipient was James Moore, owner of Moore’s Bike Shop.
Moore lost his son in 2015 to a heroin overdoes. Since then, Moore has been an advocate for helping people overcome drug addiction.
“It’s very rewarding when I work with people in the recovery centers. I see now what my son saw in those people," Moore said. "Just some of the most loving, caring people that have fallen in some of the most difficult of situations.”
Moore was honored at a Monday night ceremony at the First Presbyterian Church in Hattiesburg. He was awarded $500 to contribute to an organization of his choosing.
