2 Jefferson Davis County men found guilty on multiple charges

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Jefferson Davis County men were found guilty on a variety of charges, including kidnapping, sexual battery and attempted murder.
A Jefferson Davis County jury found both Allen Ray Haynes of Carson, and Kurt Mishael Magee of Prentiss guilty in 15th Circuit Court after a three-day trial.
Haynes and Magee will be sentenced Monday at the Marion County Courthouse in Columbia.
Haynes, 46, was found guilty of kidnapping, sexual battery and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, sexual battery and attempted murder.
Magee, 28, was found guilty of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, sexual battery and attempted murder,
Haynes faces a maximum penalty of 65 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender on his release.
Magee faces a minimum penalty of 35 years in prison.
“I’m very pleased with the outcome of this case,” 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell said in a release. "With these verdicts, we are able to bring the victim’s nightmare to a close and provide citizens of Jefferson Davis County with peace of mind following these heinous crimes.
"I am hopeful for a just sentence befitting the unspeakable acts committed by the defendants. We appreciate the investigation on this case by the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
