HPD investigating after 18-year-old injured in Sunday shooting
An 18-year-old man was injured in the shooting and treated at a local hospital.
By WDAM Staff | November 2, 2020 at 3:51 PM CST - Updated November 2 at 3:54 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that injured an 18-year-old man.

HPD public information officer Ryan Moore the shooting happened in the 800 block of Edwards Street around 3 p.m. Police were notified of the shooting around 10 p.m.

An 18-year-old man was injured and treated at a local hospital.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

