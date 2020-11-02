HPD investigating after 18-year-old injured in Sunday shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that injured an 18-year-old man.
HPD public information officer Ryan Moore the shooting happened in the 800 block of Edwards Street around 3 p.m. Police were notified of the shooting around 10 p.m.
An 18-year-old man was injured and treated at a local hospital.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
