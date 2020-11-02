Decision 2020: What to know for Election Day

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Mississippi voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to cast their ballots in the 2020 general election.
The stakes will be high on Election Day, as Mississippians will vote on one of the state’s two U.S. Senate seats, all four of the state’s congressional posts, a referendum for a new state flag and a medical marijuana initiative.
Let’s not forget candidates for U.S. President will also be on the ballot.
Before you head to the polls Tuesday, there are some important things you need to know.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you are entitled to cast a ballot.
Voters are required by state law to show photo identification at the polls. Acceptable photo ID includes:
- Driver’s license
- A photo ID card issued by a branch, department or entity of the State of Mississippi
- U.S. passport
- A government employee ID card
- A firearm licenses
- A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college or community college
- A United States military ID
- A tribal photo ID
- Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the U.S. government or any state government
If you do not know where to vote, you can find your polling place by visiting the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website here. For a list of polling place changes, click here.
If you need a ride to your polling place, you can call Mississippi MOVE at 662-205-6683 or the Forrest County NAACP at 601-520-7104.
To report complaints of election fraud or voting rights concerns, call Assistant U.S. Attorney Ted Cooperstein at 601-973-2155 or the secretary of state’s elections fraud hotline at 1-800-829-6786.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, safety measures will be in place to keep voters safe.
While voters are not required to wear masks in Mississippi, they are strongly encouraged to do so. Poll workers will be required to wear personal protective equipment.
Disinfectant supplies and hand sanitizer will be provided at polling places, and single use pens and styluses will be provided to prevent the spread of illness among voters.
When possible, polling places will be arranged to encourage social distancing.
Any voter experiencing symptoms of coronavirus on Election Day is encouraged to request curbside voting and not enter the polling place.
