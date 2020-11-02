Damage assessment from Hurricane Zeta continues in Wayne County

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County Emergency Management Agency officials were out on Monday surveying damage caused by Hurricane Zeta last week.
Members from the department also delivered food and tarps to help those affected while recovery efforts are being made.
Anyone with damage can contact their local EMA and provide them with a name and number for damage assessment teams to file a report.
Kevin Stevens, deputy director of Wayne County EMA, says it’s important for those reports to be filed in order to help get a federal disaster declaration.
“The minute we collect the data and submit it, it goes straight to MEMA’s office in Jackson," Stevens said. "And then they compile the data on a statewide level and that data is what is used to, ultimately, at the end of the day, make a determination if we will meet the criteria for a federal declaration for a disaster.”
More than 13 homes were damaged by the storm and at least 173 homes remain without power, which may take up to 5-7 days to restore.
Anyone in the Battles Community needing a tarp or Meals Ready to Eat can pick them up at the fire station located on the State Line Battles Road.
