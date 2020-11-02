Arc of Southeast Miss. holds annual Golf Ball Drop

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Arc of Southeast Mississippi has wrapped up it’s 16th annual Golf Ball Drop fundraiser by dropping more than 900 golf balls out of a helicopter.
The event took place at Canebrake Country Club Tuesday.
Each year, whichever golf ball lands inside the designated hole is the winning ball. This year, that winner is Lee Davis of Sumrall. He won $20,000.
“We’re really blessed this year," said Arc Director Cindy Pennington. "This has been one of the biggest years we’ve had. We were a little fearful that it was going to be a very hard year, with everything going on. But as always, the community has stepped up as part of Arc and this has been a great year for us.”
All proceeds of this fundraiser benefit the organization’s mission of helping individuals with intellectual disabilities.
