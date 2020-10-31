USM loses to Rice Owls, 30-6

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Following the departure of interim head coach Scotty Walden to Austin Peay University earlier in the week, the Golden Eagles of the University of Southern Mississippi were dominated by the Rice Owls in a harsh defeat, 30-6.
Saturday’s game was Tim Billings' first game as interim head coach after Walden was announced to have accepted the head coach position at Austin Peay this past Tuesday.
USM was outplayed by the Owls on both ends of the ball as Rice generated over 400 yards of offense and held USM’s offense to under 270.
Another factor that contributed to the Golden Eagle’s loss was how poorly they took care of the football as they had four turnovers in the game.
The Owls caused the Golden Eagles to fumble the ball three times and managed to grab an interception in the first quarter.
USM’s passing game was suffocated by the Owls defense as they only allowed 169 passing yards throughout the game. Quarterback Jack Abraham was replaced by sophomore Trey Lowe after taking a hit that caused one of the team’s fumbles.
Golden Eagles running back Frank Gore Jr. Managed to put together a decent game as he ran for 71 yards on 11 carries; however, the Owls' rush offense was dynamic with 179 yards on 50 carries, with sophomore running back Juma Otoviano rushing for 111 yards on 25 attempts.
Most of Rice’s points came from the air with four touchdowns that were thrown from senior quarterback Mike Collins.
The only points USM managed to put on the board were from two field goals from kicker Briggs Bourgeios, as he kicked one from 45 yards in the second quarter and another from 26 yards in the fourth.
After this loss, USM falls to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in Conference USA play.
Next week, the Golden Eagles plan to host the North Alabama Lions who are looking for their first win of the season.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.