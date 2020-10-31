U.S. Senate candidates’ campaign in the Pine Belt

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy and Republican incumbent U.S Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith were both in the Pine Belt Saturday campaigning before Election Day. (Source: wdam)
By Vanessa Pacheco | October 31, 2020 at 8:36 PM CDT - Updated October 31 at 8:50 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy and Republican incumbent U.S Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith were both in the Pine Belt Saturday campaigning before Election Day.

Both of their bus tours made a stop in Hattiesburg.

Espy held his rally outside The Hub on Hardy Street and then headed to Gulfport for his next campaign event.

Senator Hyde-Smith stopped in Columbia before heading to The Camellia House in Hattiesburg.

Afterward, Hyde-Smith made her way to The Rock Church in Laurel for the last stop of the day.

