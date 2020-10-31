Two Covington schools to get new roofs

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) -The Covington County School District is about to begin a major roofing project at two schools.
Covington County school superintendent Babette Duty says the roof on the elementary school annex at Mount Olive Attendance Center will be replaced and a portion of Collins High School will also get a new roof.
The cost of the work is around $500,000.
“We’re relocating students so we can get that work started immediately during the school year prior to testing,” said Duty. “But, it’s dire, it’s time for us to do something about it, we can’t wait until summer.”
Duty says the work should begin sometime in the next few weeks.
