Pine Belt expects to be chilly overnight Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It is going to be chilly overnight with lows in the upper 40s.
Sunny skies are on tap for Sunday with highs getting to around 70-72 degrees before a cold front sweeps through.
After the front passes expect gusty north winds with highs in the lower 60 and lows around 40.
On Tuesday morning look for lows in the upper 30s and highs in the upper 60s.
For Wednesday through Saturday look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid-70s and lows in the lower to mid-40s Wednesday and Thursday and in the lower to mid-50s Friday and Saturday.
Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed tonight.
