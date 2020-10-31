Hurricane Zeta damage in Mississippi updated by MEMA

From the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency
PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) – Hurricane Zeta made landfall in Cocodrie, La., as a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday, resulting in damaging wind and heavy rain across southeast Mississippi.
Additionally, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Noxubee County spawned by Zeta.
While multiple counties have received damage, the following official damage reports were submitted to MEMA. These are preliminary numbers and could change throughout the assessment process:
Forrest County:
- Total Homes Impacted: 12
Hancock County:
- Total Homes Impacted: 165
- Total Businesses Impacted: 17
Harrison County:
- Total Homes Impacted: 997
- Total Public Roads Impacted: 40
- Total Public Buildings Impacted: 42
Jackson County:
- Total Homes Impacted: 91
Perry County:
- Total Homes Impacted: 9
- Public Roads Impacted: 1
Stone County
- Total Homes Impacted: 37
- Total Public Roads Impacted: 2
- Total Businesses Impacted: 2
Wayne County:
- Total Homes Impacted: 9
- Total Public Roads Impacted: 1
MEMA continues to work directly with county Emergency Management Agency directors to assess any further the damage caused by this tropical system. Residents can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool. Click here to view the self-report links for each county
Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency in anticipation of Hurricane Zeta on Wednesday, October 28. President Donald Trump then approved the request.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.