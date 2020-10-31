Hub City man charged for wife’s murder at apartment Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested Saturday afternoon after being pursed for stabbing his wife inside her apartment.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers responded to a possible burglary call that happened at 1500 Country Club Rd., at Pineview Apartments, around 12:30 p.m.
Officers discovered a woman’s body once they arrived at the apartment. Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified that the woman was 65-year-old Brenda Watson.
While officers were responding to the scene, two officers saw an individual matching the description of the suspect and started to track him up U.S. Highway 49. Officers were able to stop the man near State Route 590.
The suspect has been identified as Brenda’s husband, 62-year-old Sidney Watson, of Hattiesburg, and he has been charged with capital murder and felony eluding.
Watson has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.
