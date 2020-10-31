Hay ride accident in Pearl River County leaves 10 people critically injured

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Ten people are critically injured after a hay ride accident in Picayune Friday night.
Authorities say the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. when a pickup truck collided with the trailer full of people, which was being pulled by an ATV. The accident happened on Burnt Bridge Road near Arrowhead Drive.
Multiple ambulances and helicopters reportedly transported the patients to several hospitals, including Highland Community Hospital in Picayune, Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, and University Medical Center in New Orleans.
All ten patients who were transported were in critical condition, said Pearl River County Emergency Management Director Danny Manley.
According to authorities, both the ATV pulling the trailer full of people and the truck were on Burnt Bridge Road, which is a rural country road with no street lights.
Patrol Commander Shane Edgar with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said the pickup rear-ended the trailer.
The collision sent the trailer tumbling off the roadway which, Manley said, accounted for the severity of injuries of the people riding unrestrained on the trailer.
The hayride was an outing of family and friends, said Manley.
The accident remains under investigation. However, Edgar noted that it does not appear to be alcohol-related and no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
