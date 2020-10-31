Gametime - Week 9

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Once again, the Coronavirus got in the way of another Friday night of high school football with several games cancelled across the Pine Belt.
But the games that remained turned out to be thrillers on the eve of Halloween. Here’s a look at some of the scores from around the area:
- Laurel (26) Bay Springs (20)
- Oak Grove (47) Pearl (7)
- Hattiesburg (19) Gautier (13)
- Purvis (28) Greene County (13)
- Jefferson Davis County (39) Tylertown (18)
- Jackson Prep (20) PCS (7)
- Mount Olive (20) Richton (7)
- Newton (24) East Marion (22)
- Newton County (50) Northeast Jones (0)
- East Central (35) Pearl River Central (0)
- Raleigh (14) Velma Jackson (0)
