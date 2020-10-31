Festival held to support Petal police and fire departments Saturday

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Unity Matters Festival was held at Petal’s Relay Park.
Vendors came together to raise support for Petal’s fire and police departments, as it was put together by The Watch Dog Company, which helps people learn self-defense with handguns and rifles.
The festival featured face painting, live music and inflatables for the children, plus plenty more.
Founders of The Watch Dog Company explained why they decided to hold the festival.
“Initially, Petal’s fall festival was canceled, and that’s a really big staple for Petal, and us having kids, we were really upset about that," said Summer Morgan and Michael Milstead, founders of The Watch Dog Company. "We still really wanted to do something that I know a lot of the people in the community do. And so, we had thought, you know, let’s see what we can do. Let’s put a festival together, and it started very small and it has obviously grown very large, and it’s something that we are going to continue to do every year.”
The Watch Dog Company hopes to do more festivals like the Unity Matters Festival in the future.
The festival was from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
