Camp Shelby museum gets new deputy director

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby has a new deputy director who was formerly a top researcher for a prestigious national museum in the Crescent City.
Seth Paridon started his new job as deputy director a couple of months ago.
Before coming to the Hub City, he spent 15 years at the National World War Two Museum in New Orleans.
During that time, he shared duties with Tommy Lofton, who is the current director of the Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby.
Lofton became director in 2017.
“(Lofton) and I worked at the National World War II Museum for almost 11 years, I actually hired him and turnabout is fair play, he hired me here,” said Paridon. “But, together, he and I were two of the chief historians who helped design the exhibits at the National World War II Museum.”
Paridon officially started working at Camp Shelby on Aug. 1.
