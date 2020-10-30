Wanted Hub City woman arrested after police chase

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted Hattiesburg woman was arrested Thursday night after sparking a pursuit through the city with police.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson, officers attempted a traffic stop at East 3rd and Main Street around 10:30 p.m., and the vehicle, a Toyota Camry, sped off.
Officers pursued the vehicle to Interstate 59 and down Hardy Street, where the driver of the vehicle turned onto South Hutchinson Avenue and lost control and ran into a gas main.
The drive, Alisha Watson, 33, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth), felony eluding and being held on active warrants from Forrest County.
Watson was checked out by medical staff and transported to the Forrest County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.