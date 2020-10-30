Two charged with helping escaped inmates in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were charged with helping two inmates who escaped from the Wayne County Jail early Thursday morning.
Mark Creppel and Mary Elizabeth Boykin were each charged with two counts of aiding and abetting. They are accused of helping Jonathan Kane Brown and Billy Takota Hinton, who escaped the jail after assaulting a jailer, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
Creppel and Boykin made their initial court appearance Friday and had their bonds set at $500,000 each. Each charge carries up to five years in prison.
Boykin has a hold on her because she was already out on parole, according to the sheriff’s office.
Brown and Hinton were transferred to the Mississippi Department of Corrections in Rankin County after being captured Thursday around 6:30 p.m.
According to the sheriff’s office, the Brown and Hinton were found hiding under a camper on 2nd East Fairview Street after authorities tracked the use of a cell phone they were using.
The two inmates, who were being held on burglary charges prior to the escape, face additional charges of escape and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
