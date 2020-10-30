Town of Richton postpones trick-or-treating due to COVID-19

“The Board met in regards to trick or treating and discussed the pros and cons in detail,” the statement says. “It was decided it is in the best interest of our kids, elders and the town to postpone this year’s trick or treat due to Covid-19 at this time. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but we feel it is better to be safe than sorry. We pray that each of you remain safe in the coming days. Thank you and God Bless.”