Town of Richton postpones trick-or-treating due to COVID-19

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of Richton won’t be trick-or-treating on Halloween this year.
Some in the town are upset after city leaders decided to postpone trick-or-treating. The town announced the decision on Oct. 23 by posting a statement by Richton Mayor Michael Ruffin and the Board of Alderman on Facebook.
“The Board met in regards to trick or treating and discussed the pros and cons in detail,” the statement says. “It was decided it is in the best interest of our kids, elders and the town to postpone this year’s trick or treat due to Covid-19 at this time. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but we feel it is better to be safe than sorry. We pray that each of you remain safe in the coming days. Thank you and God Bless.”
Several people upset at the decision made their feelings known in the comments of the Facebook post.
Ruffin said the decision was made to protect the elderly community in Richton and keep everyone safe from COVID-19.
Ruffin did say he hopes the community abides by the rules on Halloween and that this decision was not to make people mad but to keep everyone safe from the virus.
