Saturday is last day for in-person absentee voting in Miss.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday is the last day for in-person absentee voting in Mississippi.
People have been lined up to vote absentee in-person at the Forrest County Circuit Clerk’s office all week.
“This year, the last five days have been insane," Forrest County Circuit Clerk Gwen Wilks said. "We’ve had a line from Monday at 8 o’clock up until right now, so yeah, I figure tomorrow will be really busy.”
People in Mississippi can cast an in-person absentee ballot if they are over the age of 65, disabled, unable to leave work on election day or traveling on election day.
If you meet those requirements, Wilks encourages you to show up to vote.
“Please come tomorrow and vote," Wilks said. "It’s important, we need to make sure everybody gets their vote in.”
Wilks said the absentee voter turnout so far is very high in Forrest County.
In 2016, 1,826 people voted absentee in Forrest County. As of Friday, 4,448 Forrest County residents have already cast their absentee ballots for the 2020 election.
“I’m real impressed with the turnout," Wilks said. "I’ve never seen a turnout like we’ve had this time.”
Wilks encourages people to make their plan to vote Saturday if they need to or on election day.
County circuit clerk offices will be open for in-person absentee voting Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
You can still mail in your absentee ballot as long as it is postmarked on or before Nov. 3.
