Rep. Guest hopes Trump will focus on economy in last days of campaign

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - U.S. Rep. Michael Guest hopes President Donald Trump will focus on the nation’s pre-COVID-19 economy as the presidential campaign comes to a close.
Guest, a Republican representing Mississippi’s 3rd congressional district, was the featured speaker in Mount Olive Friday at the opening ceremony for a traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibit highlighting small-town America.
That exhibit called, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” will run from now until Dec. 12 at the Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department.
“We saw record growth in our nation’s GDP, we have seen unemployment continue to drop,” Guest said. “We’ve seen the President time and time again focus on issues that are important to America, the economy, trade, law and order. That’s the message I hope the President will continue to remain on point for the next several days ahead.”
Guest also said he’ll be keeping an eye on the Keystone State on Nov. 3.
He expects Pennsylvania to play a major role in determining who will be president.
“Election night, I’m going to continue to focus on Pennsylvania, because I believe that is the key to victory, really for either one,” Guest said. “Whoever wins Pennsylvania, their path to victory is far easier. Without Pennsylvania, both candidates have a difficult time to get to the white house.”
Guest faces Democrat challenger Dorothy Benford in the general election.
