749 new COVID-19 cases in MS, 18 additional deaths reported

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 119,300.
MSDH reported 749 COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 119,336 cases and 3,328 deaths.
Two deaths were reported from the Pine Belt area which happened between the dates of July 31 and Oct. 25. The deaths were reported in Forrest and Jefferson Davis counties.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 13,651 COVID-19 cases and 369 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 1,001 cases, 29 deaths
- Forrest: 3,141 cases, 79 deaths
- Greene: 482 cases, 18 deaths
- Jasper: 702 cases, 17 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 426 cases, 13 deaths
- Jones: 2,999 cases, 84 deaths
- Lamar: 2,359 cases, 40 deaths
- Marion: 972 cases, 44 deaths
- Perry: 534 cases, 23 deaths
- Wayne: 1,035 cases, 22 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 101,385 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 1,046,565 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
