MEMA releases updated Hurricane Zeta preliminary damage report

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released an updated Hurricane Zeta preliminary damage report Friday.
Zeta made landfall in Louisiana Wednesday as a category 2 hurricane and left damage and power outages across multiple counties in South Mississippi.
So far, MEMA has received official damage reports from three counties, though the numbers could change as damage assessment continues.
In Wayne County, nine homes were impacted by Hurricane Zeta, as well as one public road.
Stone County reported 37 homes impacted, two public roads impacted and one business impacted, and Harrison County reported 192 homes impacted, 40 public roads impacted and 42 public buildings impacted.
MEMA is continuing to work with county emergency management agencies to assess the damage caused by the storm.
If you have damage, you can report it to your county EMA here.
MEMA also provided debris removal guidelines in the picture below, reminding residents to separate debris into six categories: electronics, large appliances, hazardous waste, vegetative debris, construction debris and household garbage. Once separated, debris should be placed curbside without blocking the roadway. Residents also should not burn debris.
