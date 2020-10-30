Man accused of drowning girlfriend’s son in Lamar Co. arrested in Ga.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WDAM) - A man wanted in the 2019 death of a child in Lamar County is behind bars in Georgia.
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Austin Beach was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Lowndes County, Ga. on Thursday.
Rigel said Beach is accused of drowning his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son with a shower head.
When Lamar County deputies responded to the scene on Little Black Creek Road on May 24, 2019, they found the child unresponsive. He was rushed to Forrest General Hospital and then airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he later died.
Rigel said at the time of the child’s death investigators believed the boy was being abused.
Rigel said Beach is charged with murder, and authorities are now waiting to see if he will waive extradition or if they will need to obtain a governor’s warrant to bring Beach back to Mississippi.
