LIST: Trick-or-treat curfew hours set in Pine Belt cities, towns

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Halloween is on its way Saturday, and cities and towns across the Pine Belt are getting ready for this year’s trick-or-treaters to dwell.
Trick-or-treating will be different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some parts of the area are making efforts to keep families participating in the festivities safe.
Hattiesburg, Waynesboro and Lumberton are highly recommending trick-or-treaters and their families to wear a mask covering for both nose and mouth when out Halloween night.
Curfew times have been put in place by cities and towns in the Pine Belt to ensure the public’s safety.
Below is a list of trick-or-treat curfew hours set in cities and towns in the Pine Belt:
- Hattiesburg: 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Laurel: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Petal: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Waynesboro: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Purvis: 4 p.m - 6 p.m.
- Ellisville: No set hours; R & A’s French Quarter Grill will host a drive-through trick-or-treating event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Lumberton: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- New Augusta: 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
- Sumrall: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Beaumont: 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Columbia: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
WDAM will have updates once we receive more curfew times.
