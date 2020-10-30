Jones jumps out early, cruises to 37-13 victory over PRCC

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s an old adage that says something like, “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”
Someone forgot to tell that to the Jones College football team Thursday night.
The Bobcats scored on their first five possessions of the game to build a 30-0 halftime lead and cruise to a 37-13 victory over visiting Pearl River Community College at Bobcat Stadium in the 90th meeting of the archrivals.
With the win, JC (3-1) added to its lead in the annua “Catfight” series, 46-42-2.
Four different players scored touchdowns on Jones' first four possessions, and place-kicker Gavin Gauden capped the fifth with a 22-yard field goal.
PRCC (1-3) arguably outplayed JC in the second half and definitely outscored the Bobcats 13-7 over the final two quarters.
But the Wildcats dug themselves a hole in the first half, and then after moving the football fairly well in the third quarter, could not produce any points until a minute into the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run by D.D. Griffin of Richton.
But Jones answered immediately with its only score of the second half, a 2-yard run by Antonio Spencer., and then kept the Wildcats off the scoreboard until Chris Holifield Jr. popped a 34-yard scoring run with less than 5 minutes to play.
The Wildcats hurt themselves with five turnovers, including three interceptions thrown by Jakob Greer and two lost fumbles, as well as 13 penalties for minus 120 yards.
But Thursday was more about Jones dominating the first 26-plus minutes of the game,
Quarterback Quaterius Hawkins, who completed 9-of-17 passes for 145 yards, capped the Bobcats' first possession with a 3-yard run.
With less than 4 minutes to play in the first quarter, Romal Webb scored on a 2-ytard run for 13-0 Jones lead.
Less than 3 minutes later, Hawkins found Markel McLaurin of Collins with a 27-yard touchdown pass to give Jones a 20-0 lead after one quarter.
In the second quarter a 1-yard run by Paul Hughes II and Gaudin’s field goal gave the Bobcats a 30-point lead at the break.
Hughes, who had rushed for 85 yards and touchdown in Jones' first three games combined, ran for 128 yards and a score on 15 carries, including long of 57 yards.
Webb, who did not play in the second half, had 53 yards on 10 carries and Hawkins had 22 yards on six carries.
Bud Tolbert led JC’s receivers with three catches for 37 yards.
Holifield had 88 yards and a touchdown on seven carries for the Wildcats, while quarterback Austin Davidson finished with 66 yards on 18 carries.
Nick Milsap from Oak Grove High School added 58 yards on 10 carries.
Davidson completed 9-of-20 passes for 72 yards. Tavion Smith of Oak Grove High School had four catches for 58 yards.
JC will be off until Nov. 12, when it welcomes Copiah-Lincoln Community College for homecoming at 7 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium.
PRCC will host Southwest Mississippi Community College at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dobie Holden Stadium.
