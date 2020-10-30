Hattiesburg police investigating Adeline Street shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Thursday night.
Officials said the shooting was reported near the intersection of Adeline Street and East Florence Street around 5:30 p.m.
A short time after that report, police said a 19-year-old arrived at an area hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound in his leg.
HPD is now working to gather more information on the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601- 582-7867.
