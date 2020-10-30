Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker provides Halloween safety tips

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As we gear up for Halloween Saturday night, it’s important to remember some safety guidelines.
No Halloween parades, pumpkin carvings, run or block parties are happening this spooky season in Hattiesburg, but city officials are working to make sure Halloween is still a fun night for the kids.
Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker breaks down some tips for the trick-or-treaters.
“If you’re sick stay home," said Barker. "Wear a mask that can cover both your mouth and your nose. Try to space yourself out from other trick-or-treaters if they’re not in your family... just wash hands often, sanitize often while you’re out.”
As for anyone handing out treats tomorrow night, Barker has some ideas to make giving out candy fun and safe.
“Find creative ways to distribute candy safely,” Barker said. “Mark off spaces leading up to your house so that people don’t bunch up, and try to keep six feet between them. Sort of try to prepackage things and then put those out on the table people can just grab and go.”
Because we’re still in a pandemic, the threat of contracting COVID-19 is still prevalent.
“Any time where you have people in the same space without masks on, you run the risk of transmission,” said Barker.
Barker says Hattiesburg residents typically do a good job of following COVID-19 guidelines.
“The great thing about Hattiesburg though is for the most part people have evolved. People go out and they wear masks when they go to businesses,” Barker said.
But, Barker says that’s not always the case.
“The one thing that we do see people get lax in is when they’re around groups of friends, or if they’re over at someone’s house a lot of times they’re not as cautious and that’s where we kind of see infections going on,” said Barker.
However, Barker says a spike in cases after Halloween is unlikely if people follow guidelines.
“If people will just wear masks, stay socially distanced and then avoid large crowds all of which they can do while trick-or-treating, we’re going to be just fine,” said Barker.
The City of Hattiesburg will observe trick-or-treating Saturday night from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. For more information on the city’s Halloween plans, click here.
