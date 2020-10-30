Cool and sunny Friday expected for Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s.
Skies will be cloudy this morning before, but skies will turn sunny just before lunchtime. Highs will be in the low 60s. Temperatures will fall into the 50s for those Friday night football games so be sure to take a jacket Lows overnight will bottom out in the upper 40s.
This weekend will be sunny with highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Another shot of cold air will arrive on Monday, which will keep our highs in the low 60s Monday afternoon. Tuesday morning will be downright cold as we start off into the mid to upper 30s!
The rest of next week will be sunny and dry with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.