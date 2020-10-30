Ceremony opens Smithsonian “Crossroads” exhibit in Mount Olive

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - A traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution that highlights life in small-town America has officially opened in Mount Olive.
An opening ceremony for “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” was held Friday morning at the Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department.
The exhibit, which consists of six large, interactive panels, will be displayed at a meeting room in the fire department from Oct. 30 - Dec. 12.
Admission is free. Hours for the exhibit are 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday - Saturday.
The featured speaker for the ceremony was 3rd District U.S. Rep. Michael Guest.
Mount Olive is one of six Mississippi towns that will be hosting the exhibit. It was last displayed in Senatobia.
Waveland will be the next stop on the exhibit’s tour.
