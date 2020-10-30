Annual ‘Zombie Walk’ to be held Friday, Saturday in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The annual Zombie Walk began Friday night and will continue Saturday night starting at 5:30 in Waynesboro.
The family friendly event is a fundraising opportunity, with all proceeds going to the American Heart Association to help bring awareness of heart disease.
The event will be held at the Wayne County Fair Grounds on Highway 63 and will feature a dance on Friday night and then on a “Zombie Pageant” to be held on Saturday.
Admission is free, which includes inflatable jumps and games for the kids to enjoy. Candy will be provided while supplies last.
The Asylum is one of the interactive events which features a cemetery, torture rack and an electric chair and a room for body bags.
Those who attend are encouraged to wear their favorite Halloween costume.
Families are welcome to enjoy the festivities for free however there is a fee associated with some events which include:
- Friday night – “Jell-O Brain Eating” contest: $5 entry fee (winner will receive $50).
- Friday night – Dance: $3 entry fee.
- The Asylum - $5 entry fee.
- Saturday night - The Pageant is free for spectators: $10 registration fee for participants.
There will be a costume contest held during the dance on Friday night where the most gruesome male and female zombies will be crowned as this year’s King and Queen Zombie.
The Waynesboro Zombie Walk was founded in 2012 by Raymond Wolfe, who said he just wanted to give the people in the area a fun-filled occasion to enjoy.
“A lot of people look forward to it every year and they talk about how it’s one of their favorite times of the year," he said. “I’ve got two couples that come every year, they have not missed a year.”
“We have things for children and we have things for the adults," he added. "We keep it kid friendly for the children and the adults to have fun as well. So, it’s a good place for everybody to come and have a good time.”
Face masks will be provided at the gate for those who wish to wear them.
