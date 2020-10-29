Zeta leaves more than 160,000 without power in South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Thousands in South Mississippi are without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Zeta.
Thursday morning, Mississippi Power was reporting widespread outages on the Gulf Coast, Pine Belt and up into Meridian. The power company said around 83,000 customers were without power as of 7:30 a.m.
Singing River Electric is reporting around 62,000 customers from the coast north to Greene County are without power.
Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association reported around 13,000 outages stretching from Stone County to Lawrence County. A PRVEPA representative said most of the outages are in Stone, Lamar and Forrest counties.
Dixie Electric said nearly 8,000 of its members lost power throughout the night, and its now reporting around 3,500 outages. Most of those are in Forrest, Jones, Perry and Wayne counties.
All the power providers sent crews out early in the morning Thursday to start the time-consuming task of replacing downed lines and power polls, a process that could take days in some areas.
“Our primary goals are to ensure the safety of our members and employees and the restoration of services and to provide the most accurate information we can as quickly as possible,” said Leif Munkel, with PRVEPA.
A tweet from Singing River Electric said the storm knocked out power to more than 80% of its service area, and it’s getting help from two other electric cooperatives to move the restoration process along as fast as possible.
Mississippi Power said its transmission and distribution system sustained heavy damage from the hurricane, and costumers should expect a multi-day restoration process.
