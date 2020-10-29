Tim’s Two Cents podcast with Hattiesburg High football coach/AD Tony Vance

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Hattiesburg High School athletic director/head football coach Tony Vance.
Vance is in his 23rd year of coaching, including the past eight at the helm of the Tigers.
Hattiesburg earned a berth in the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s football playoffs in each of Vance’s first six seasons. The Tigers reached the state championship game for the first time since 1998 when Vance guided them to a Class 5A South State title in 2017.
Vance has gone 64-36-1 in seven-plus seasons at Hattiesburg, including a 37-4 record between 2016-18.
The Tigers are 5-3 this season and in the thick of the playoff hunt at 3-2 in Region 4-5A with two games left to play in the regular season.
Vance talks about the season, the region’s depth in potential playoff teams and looking down the road at the winter sports in the age of COVID-19.
